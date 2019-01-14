Aiken Clerk of Courts discovers new historic records

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Attention Aikenites! There are some new historical documents at the museum that could tell you more about your family tree.
The clerk of court’s office found 2 books with interesting information dating back to the 1800′s. One is filled with transactions of hawker and peddler licenses and the other with miscellaneous transactions people made for animals and cars.
The clerk of court got the documents preserved and then opted to keep them at the Aiken County Historical Museum instead of sending it to the state to be archived. “Having access to it, and having it preserved, because the archives would not have done the preservation work. They would’ve stored it and had it for people to look at, but we think it’s more accessible here.”
Anyone can have access to those preserved archives at any time by visiting the Aiken County Historical Museum when they’re open.
