Police car chase in Richmond County leads to suspect being shot in leg

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A domestic call to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office turned into a police chase that involved the suspect being shot, according to the GBI’s Pat Morgan,
On Saturday, January 12th at approximately 11:14 PM, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Cross Court in Augusta regarding a domestic dispute. When deputies arrived at the home, they learned that the male part of the dispute had left the scene.
A short time later a deputy spotted the vehicle occupied by the male subject in the area and attempted to stop the vehicle. The male refused to stop, and a short vehicle pursuit took place. The pursuit ended when the vehicle driven by the male crashed at the intersection of Jackson Road and Sycamore Drive.
The male subject then fled the scene on foot with the deputy in pursuit. While fleeing from the deputy the male subject fired a weapon at the deputy. The male subject continued to flee from the deputy and a short time later entered the Heritage Circle Apartment complex. Several other deputies responded to the area of the apartment complex and attempted to locate the male subject. The male subject was eventually located hiding behind one of the apartment buildings.
As deputies approached the male subject he fired in the direction of the deputies. Four deputies returned fire striking the male subject in the leg. Deputies provided first aid to the male subject until EMS could respond. The male subject was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he was treated and released for his injuries.
A records check revealed the male subject had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. After being medically cleared, the male subject was transported to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. No deputies involved in this incident were injured.
The names of the deputies involved and the male subject will be released later.
