Richmond County Investigators searching for suspect involved in shooting

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect connected to a shooting on Silverwood Drive.
The suspect is being identified at Pierre Horton & is wanted for aggravated assault. He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Deputies say they believe he is in the Lumpkin Road area.
According to the Public Information Officer, Deputies responded to the 3000 block on Friday night to a shooting. Deputies found 27-year-old Anna Bland shot once in the leg.
She was transported the hospital treated for her injuries. No word on her condition.
If you have any information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020.
