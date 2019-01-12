Man arrested for robbery at Augusta Dollar General, kidnapping elderly woman

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted for an armed robbery kidnapping.
Investigators say on Jan. 9,, 23-year-old Coreon Jackson robbed the Dollar General on the 3000 block of Wrightsboro Rd. Jackson also allegedly robbed and kidnapped a 77-year-old woman immediately after the Dollar General robbery. The victim was released unharmed later that night.
Jackson was taken into custody and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. He’s charged with possession of marijuana, kidnapping, 2 counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, and armed robbery.
