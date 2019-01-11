Sunny, but chilly all day today

(WFXG) -Today, Sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Tonight, Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. Light east wind. Saturday, A chance of rain, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night, Rain. Low around 39. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Sunday, A chance of rain before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
