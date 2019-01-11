Ribbon cutting at Georgia Cyber Center 2nd building

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Georgia Governor Nathan Deal cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the second building at the Georgia Cyber Center. Six hundred people filled the room with applause and praise for the Governor, who set the vision for the Cyber Center 2 years ago.
The Shaffer MacCartney building will house private companies. In a time when we already have 200,000 unfilled jobs in cyber security, the center is already providing a great need to our country.
“It is showing its advantages and its benefits almost as quickly as it was for us to be able to build the buildings themselves.” Although Governor Deal finishes his term in a few days, his legacy in cyber will continue in the both buildings on the Nathan Deal Campus for Innovation.
