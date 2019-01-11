New fire station coming to Telfair Street

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Fire Department will soon have a new fire station in downtown Augusta. Augusta Fire Department Station Two will be located at 928 Telfair Street and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The city is currently accepting bids for the project. The new station is expected to service the area currently covered by Fire Station Three, located at 1099 Reynolds Street. Once Station Two is built, Station Three will move to Gordon Highway near Fort Gordon Gate 1.
