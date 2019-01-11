Local woman remembers being electrocuted at Bernie Ward Center in 1991

Now, 37-year-old Crystal Underwood says she remembers something from almost 30 years ago that happened to her. Underwood says her mom filed this lawsuit against the city of Augusta in 1993. She also sued the businesses that installed and maintained the electrical system. Two years earlier, Underwood says she got shocked when she grabbed the fence and a light post at the same time. “I never dreamed I would ever hear 5 years down the road, 20 years down the road that a child lost his life by the same thing that happened to me.”