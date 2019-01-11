Jayme Closs, teenager missing since October whose parents were murdered, found alive

(Gray News) – Jayme Closs, a Wisconsin teenager who had been missing since her parents were murdered in October, has been found alive.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook on Thursday night that Closs, 13, was found by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, and that a suspect had been taken into custody.
The post said Closs would be reunited with her family later Thursday night.
Douglas County is about an hour north of Barron County.
Closs was found in the town of Gordon in Douglas County late Thursday afternoon. A suspect was arrested in the same town soon after, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
“We want to especially thank the family for their support and patience while this case was ongoing. We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald wrote on Facebook.
Closs' grandfather, Robert Naiberg, told KSTP in Minneapolis that the family was overwhelmed.
“Everybody is so happy,” he said. “We can’t believe it.”
Her aunt, Jennifer Naiberg Smith, told the station that she was being treated at a Minnesota hospital and was not believed to be injured.
Closs disappeared in the early morning of Oct. 15, and her parents were found shot and killed at the family’s home near the town of Barron. A massive search followed, with authorities believing she had been kidnapped at gunpoint.
Authorities received thousands of tips in the following days as the search mushroomed, and leads took investigators as far away as South Florida and included, at one time, a pair of vehicles of interest.
But the trail went cold and the search scaled back at the end of October. A $50,000 reward was offered for information leading to her discovery, and authorities remained resolute.
“The hope is out there. That’s what we run on, hope every day, and we’re gonna bring Jayme home,” Fitzgerald said at the end of October.
As time went on, her family struggled with questions.
“The thoughts that go through our mind every night: 'Where is she? Is she still in the same clothes as she was that night when she was taken? Is she being fed? Is she hurt? What’s happening to her?’ I just sit and think and picture her. Where is she? It’s so hard. So hard,” her aunt, Suzi Allard, said in November.
When two months passed since her disappearance in mid-December, her grandfather, Naiberg, said at a vigil the family wasn’t giving up hope.
“Jayme, grandpa wants you to know that we will never give up. I want nothing more than to get my granddaughter back home to me and her family where she belongs,” he said.
(WATCH: In October, the community of Barron held a vigil following the murder of Closs' parents and her disappearance.)
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department post did not offer details on her condition or outline her circumstances from the last three months.
There will be a press conference at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) on Friday morning with an update.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said it was continuing to receive assistance from the FBI and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation as an investigation remains active.
While authorities have released no details on how Closs was found and the suspect was caught, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported a Wisconsin couple’s account of how they said Closs was discovered.
Kristin and Peter Kasinskas, who live about 9 miles east of Gordon, told the Star Tribune that a neighbor who’d been out walking her dog pounded on their door. Standing beside the neighbor was a skinny, dirty girl with matted hair. The neighbor exclaimed, “This is Jayme Closs! Call 911!"
The woman said Closs had come up to her "and said she wanted help,” according to the Star Tribune.
Peter Kasinskas described Closs as being quiet and showing little emotion.
Barron Mayor Ron Fladten said Thursday night that he was overjoyed to learn Closs was found alive, but acknowledged she might not be the same person she was before she vanished.
“I hope that she’s in good shape,” Fladten said. “She’s no doubt been through just a terrible ordeal. I think everybody wishes her a good recovery and a happy life going into the future.”
