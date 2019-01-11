Georgia Cancer Center celebrates cervical cancer survivors

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Cancer survivors, members of the gynecological oncology team, along with other staff from the Georgia Cancer Center hung teal and white ribbons outside the Georgia Cancer Center’s Outpatient Services clinic in Augusta in an effort to bring awareness to cervical cancer. All cancers are represented by a ribbon color. The color for cervical cancer is a combination of teal and white.
Cervical cancer survivor, Quita Gibson, said, “The support and the ribbon hanging and new stuff they’re doing and continuing it all month long is really exciting and heart-warming.” Gibson led the group in hanging the ribbons this month.
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. According to estimates from the National Cancer Institute, more than 13,000 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2018.
The Georgia Cancer Center hang ribbons each month in designated colors in order to raise awareness about the many cancers affecting lives.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.