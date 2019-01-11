Charlie Norwood hiring RNs, LPNs, nurses aides

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is looking to hire for several positions.
On Tuesday, Jan. 22, the medical center is hosting a hiring fair from 3 to 6 p.m. in room 3D125 of the uptown campus on Freedom Way in Augusta. They are seeking registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.
The VA invites registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and nurses aides to attend the event and apply. Spinal Cord, ED, ICU, Med/Surg, Mental Health, Medical Rehab, Surgical Clinic, Primary Care and more positions are available.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.