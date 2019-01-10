Victim in High St. shooting dies

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Two people were hospitalized after a shooting on High St. Wednesday night.
Just before 11 p.m., Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to High St. at Roosevelt St. When they arrived, deputies found 2 victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
One of the victims, now identified as 26-year-old Zachary Dunnum, died at 9:11 a.m. Thursday. His body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.
The investigation is still ongoing.
