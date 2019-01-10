Sharing your Netflix account? Company says it’s come up with a way to stop you

(CNN) - Lots of people are comfortable sharing their Netflix and other streaming service passwords with others.
But new software unveiled at the CES tech show in Las Vegas could crack down on such account sharing.
Software maker Synamedia says the artificial intelligence system looks for potentially fraudulent activity.
“Using AI, behavioral analytics and machine learning, Synamedia Credentials Sharing Insight identifies, monitors and analyzes credentials sharing activity across streaming accounts,” the company’s website says. “Real-time dashboards highlight unusual sharing activity including alerts and trend analysis.”
When it finds it, in some cases it would ask you to upgrade to a premium account that includes sharing.
If passwords are being sold through for-profit operations, accounts could be shut down.
“Casual credentials sharing is becoming too expensive to ignore,” said a Synamedia spokesman.
The company points to research that about one in four Millennials give other people their credentials for video streaming services.
The company says the system is already being tested, and in the future it will be offered to streaming services like Netflix and HBO.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.