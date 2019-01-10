Ingevity looking to hire dozens of new employees

WAYNESBORO, GA. (WFXG) - Ingevity, a nationwide company with a location in Burke County, is looking to hire up to 50 people.
It’s a leading manufacturer of activated carbon honeycombs used in the air purification and automotive industries.The company’s looking for people to operate production line machinery, troubleshoot production line machinery and more.
“We’ve hired 100 people over the last year but we still need some more good people. We need to hire another 40 or 50 people this year,” said Plant Manager John Nichols.
Nichols said the company plans to recruit throughout the year. All you need to apply is a high school diploma.
“We have a great group of employees. It’s a great company to work for. Again, business is growing. We’re adding people, we’re adding capital. Really look forward to a good long, strong future. With plenty of opportunities for employees, even once they get here, for promotion and so forth," said Plant Manager John Nichols.
Nichols said not only are employee benefits good but the company also does good in the local community.
CLICK HERE to find out how you can apply.
These are hourly, manufacturing positions. Those hired will be responsible for the following:
· Operate production line machinery and/or computers.
· Troubleshoot production line machinery.
· Operate within standard operating procedures (SOPs).
· Clean and maintain work station and follow all safety and company policies.
· Keep track of parts and materials and refill bins needed to perform duties.
· Operate material handling equipment such as pallet jacks, hand trucks, or dollies as needed
