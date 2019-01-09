Video: Road sign falls on vehicle, injuring woman in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (Nine Network/CNN/Gray News) - Terrifying dash-cam video shows the moment a freeway sign crushed a moving car on melbourne’s tullamarine freeway on Tuesday.
The driver, Nella Lettieri, 53, suffered minor neck injuries and was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition, Ambulance Victoria told Australian affiliate Nine Network.
The video of the large sign falling was caught by a dash cam of a car driving behind her.
Contractors installed the sign in 2017, Nine Network reported. It’s not known what caused the sign to fall, and authorities said there was no sign that the sign was going to fall.
Engineers are conducting safety checks and investigating.
Copyright 2019 Nine Network via CNN and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.