Student found with handgun at Burke County Middle School

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A gun was found on the campus of Burke County Middle School Wednesday afternoon.
At around 12:45 p.m., faculty at the school were notified that a student on campus may have a gun in their possession. The on-campus deputy was notified and contacted other deputies to assist. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the school’s principal identified the student and took him into custody without alarming other students.
The student in question was found to be in possession of a loaded .22 caliber handgun, which was confiscated and disarmed. The Burke County Criminal Investigation Division has taken over the case. The initial investigation determined that the student and another individual were “having issues" with each other.
Burke County’s Crime Suppression Team and Traffic division will remain on campus throughout the school day.
