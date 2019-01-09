Police: Suspect made threats at Jenkins County Elementary with gun

JENKINS COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Law enforcement in Millen, GA are investigating in incident at Jenkins County Elementary School.
On Wednesday, Jan. 9, the school alerted Millen Police Department and Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office about a threat made at the school. According to a Facebook post make by the sheriff’s office, the school says a suspect drove by the school during recess and yelled a threat while holding a gun out of the vehicle.
Law enforcement has been closely monitoring the school. All children have been reported safe.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.