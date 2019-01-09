Police: Suspect made threats at Jenkins County Elementary with gun

Police: Suspect made threats at Jenkins County Elementary with gun
(Source: Raycom Media)
By J. Bryan Randall | January 9, 2019 at 5:36 PM EST - Updated January 9 at 5:38 PM

JENKINS COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Law enforcement in Millen, GA are investigating in incident at Jenkins County Elementary School.

On Wednesday, Jan. 9, the school alerted Millen Police Department and Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office about a threat made at the school. According to a Facebook post make by the sheriff’s office, the school says a suspect drove by the school during recess and yelled a threat while holding a gun out of the vehicle.

On January 9, 2019. The Jenkins County Elementary School alerted the Millen Police Department and the Jenkins County...

Posted by Jenkins County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Law enforcement has been closely monitoring the school. All children have been reported safe.

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.