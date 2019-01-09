Operation Hand-Warmer: looking into 2019

(WFXG) - Operation Hand-Warmer had it’s best year yet, sending 15,000 hand warmers and 10,000 food items to our troops overseas.
Wednesday morning, organizers held a breakfast to celebrate all that was done and recognize community partners that helped make it all happen. Burt Sappenfield, the founder and coordinator for Operation Hand-Warmer, also started talking about the 2019 campaign.
Of course, as many troops wouldn’t get these packages without the help of individual community members, and it’s never too early to start shopping for items. Sappenfield recommended, " Go to a Walmart or Academy Sports and buy these small little green or black fleece blankets, and store them in your closet. Next October, look us up, operationhandwarmerus.com, or you can go to FOX 54. They’ll have a box starting around the first of November in the first of 2019, and just bring the stuff over there.”
