Official cause of Melquan Robinson’s death released

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Back in October 2018, Melquan Robinson, Jr. was electrocuted while playing football at the Bernie Ward Community Center.
Now, several months later, the autopsy results have officially listed Melquan’s cause of death as electrocution. It’s been believed that this is what killed Melquan since the incident occurred, but now that cause of death is official. He was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Augusta University Medical Center.
Since Melquan’s tragic death, an investigation has been launched into what caused the fence he touched to become electrified. Inspection crews have been out at Bernie Ward Community Center. No findings have been released as of the time of this article.
Family and friends remember Melquan, or “Duck” as he was often called, as a star athlete and student. “He was just a bundle of joy. Somebody who you always knew who he was around, you always knew when he was on the field. He’s truly going to be missed,” says Kevin Davenport, who is one of Melquan’s coaches.
