Man wanted for assault in Amsterdam Dr. shooting

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Richmond County investigators are searching for the man they say is responsible for a shooting on Amsterdam Dr.
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Darrick Alexander Hobbs shot into a moving vehicle on the 2400 block of Amsterdam Dr. on Jan. 6. The driver was not injured, but the bullet entered the vehicle where the driver could have been injured.
Hobbs is wanted for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He is known to hang out in Barton Village, especially on the 2400 block of Amsterdam Dr.
If you have any information about this shooting or know where Hobbs may be, please contact Inv. Ken Rogers or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
