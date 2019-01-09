Historic bridge to be removed, will impact traffic

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The historic Edge Moor Railway Bridge is being torn down Friday, Jan. 11, and will cause traffic changes on Gordon Highway and Highway 78. The bridge has not been in use for years, but was an asset during World War II, as it was used to help both troops and equipment deploy from Fort Gordon.
Charles Lord, a historian out of Columbia County, recalled when the bridge was in use. He said anytime he sees it, he thinks of when President Eisenhauer crossed over it to get back to Washington. He said, “They had a special train with a little engine that took him on to Washington, and it crossed this bridge here. I remember standing in Grovetown and waving at him as it went by, as he was sitting in the train car in his pajamas.”
The deconstruction of the bridge is not part of the expansion project happening in the area, but its removal does help with that process.
Traffic patterns will be changed around 8 p.m. Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Here is a copy of the press release from the Georgia Department of Transportation. It includes a map explaining the changes in the traffic pattern.
