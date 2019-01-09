Historic bridge to be removed, will impact traffic

Charles Lord, a historian out of Columbia County, recalled when the bridge was in use. He said anytime he sees it, he thinks of when President Eisenhauer crossed over it to get back to Washington. He said, “They had a special train with a little engine that took him on to Washington, and it crossed this bridge here. I remember standing in Grovetown and waving at him as it went by, as he was sitting in the train car in his pajamas.”