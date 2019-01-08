A warm up today, turning into a cool down tomorrow

(WFXG) -The southerly flow on the backside of high pressure moving off the East Coast will bring above normal temperatures through today. A dry cold front will move through the forecast area Tuesday evening.
High pressure to the northwest and north behind the front will direct a dry and cool flow into the area Wednesday through Friday and temperatures will be closer to normal. There will be increased moisture associated with low pressure near the Southeast Coast Saturday.
