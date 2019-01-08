Trump, Democrats taking border wall fight to prime-time TV

Trump and other administration officials have said the situation at the border has reached a crisis point, both on security and humanitarian grounds. But critics say the security risks are overblown and the administration is at least partly to blame for the humanitarian situation. While the number of illegal border crossings is down from 1.6 million in 2000 to less than 400,000 last year, the number of families coming over the border has risen sharply. Many are seeking asylum, which is greatly straining the system.