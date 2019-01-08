Inauguration ceremony held for Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Miller Theater was packed as Mayor Hardie Davis held his inauguration ceremony. This is Mayor Davis’s second term.
He defeated Gould Hagler during the past May Election. Mayor Davis spoke about his vision for Augusta.
He says he wants to continue to bring businesses and people to the area. He says it takes a cooperative effort for Augusta to continue to grow.
“I want to share with folks that we’ve gotten to this place because of our willingness to colloborate, to talk, to listen. We’ve partnered in our city in ways we haven’t done before,” says Mayor Hardie Davis.
Our Own First Alert Meteorologist Jay Jefferies was the emcee.
More than 200 people came out to Mayor Davis’s inauguration.
