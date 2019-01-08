Facility’s CEO resigns after patient in vegetative state gives birth

PHOENIX (AP/Gray News) — The CEO of a private healthcare facility in Phoenix has resigned following reports that a patient gave birth despite being in a vegetative state for more than a decade.
A spokesman for Hacienda Healthcare says Bill Timmons announced his resignation Monday, and it was unanimously accepted by the facility’s board of directors.
A female patient living at a Hacienda HealthCare facility reportedly gave birth Dec. 29 although the staff was unaware the woman was pregnant.
The birth triggered a police investigation and reviews by state agencies. Gov. Doug Ducey's office has called the situation "deeply troubling."
Phoenix police say the matter is under investigation and decline further comment.
A Hacienda board member says the facility “will accept nothing less than a full accounting of this absolutely horrifying situation.”
Karina Cesena, whose daughter is being cared for at the facility, said she is staying at the facility with her daughter until the rape suspect is found, KTVK reported.
Though she doesn’t believe her daughter has been abused, she’s concerned because the nursing facility won’t tell her what’s going on.
“Trust has been broken. Trust has definitely been broken," Cesena said.
Parents of patients said there are no cameras at the facility, but security has been increased recently in light of the incident.
One parent, Gary Londer, said he is bringing his own to insure his son’s safety.
The nursing facility said they instituted a new policy that requires male staffers to have a female staffer present before going into a female patient’s room.
