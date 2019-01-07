Visitation restricted at Aiken Regional Medical Centers

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - In anticipation of influenza cases, Aiken Regional Medical Centers is temporarily restricting hospital visitation of friends and family age 12 and under as on Monday, January 7, 2019.
“In an effort to help prevent the spread of influenza virus and other circulating respiratory illnesses, we have implemented the clinically appropriate infection control precautions to keep not only patients and visitors healthy, but staff members, too,” said Matt Merrifield, chief operating officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Medical experts at Aiken Regional are providing important reminders amid this year's flu season. These include, but are not limited to:
- Children under 12 years of age are not allowed in patient areas unless they require medical care.
- Do not visit if you feel sick or experience symptoms of a cold, flu or other illness.
- Cover your cough. If you must sneeze or cough, it is best to do so in your sleeve. If you must visit a hospital and are coughing, ask staff for a mask.
- Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer, frequently.
While visitor restrictions are in place, the only exception is children under 12 years old are allowed to visit the Labor and Delivery area.
