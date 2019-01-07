Vigil held for 14-year-old shooting victim

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Community members gathered in Harrisburg tonight to remember 14-year-old Camron DeShawn Robinson, who lost his life earlier this week.
Friends and family members lit candles in his memory, and his pastor briefly spoke. Those who knew him say he was always smiling and making people happy. Briah Ayeras is Robinson’s cousin and organized the vigil. She said, “We really do love Camron, and by Camron being gone, it’s just a lot for us. It’s hard to take in. We love him and we just came out to show our respects.”
Others who were in attendance stopped our FOX 54 reporter on scene to say kind words. Shanique Simpson said, “I’ve known him as my little brother. He was a kind, respectful gentleman, and he will really be missed.” Tieasha Denise added, “Camron was a very good young person. He was always funny and stayed happy. He always had energy and loves Harrisburg and his friends.”
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.