State of Nevada request to stop SRS plutonium shipment goes to federal court

“The shipment of plutonium from SRS to Nevada serves no political or programmatic purpose whatsoever and given the security and environmental risks associated with planning for it the shipment must be immediately canceled,” according to Tom Clements, director of the public interest groups Savannah River Site Watch. “While the dilemma of what to do with the surplus weapons plutonium at SRS remains, all plutonium at SRS should remain at the site in secure storage and no additional shipments should be allowed into the site,” added Clements. “We support the effort of the State of Nevada to block the senseless and risky shuttling of plutonium across the country for no justifiable reason.”