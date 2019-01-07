‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Green Book’ take top prizes at Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — "Bohemian Rhapsody" is the winner of the best film drama Golden Globe Award.
The 20th Century Fox biopic that charts the rise of Freddie Mercury and Queen stars Rami Malek as Mercury and was directed by Bryan Singer.
The film had a troubled production and was met with mediocre reviews, with the exception of high praise for Malek’s performance.
Moments before the film won best drama Sunday, Malek won best actor in a film drama for his portrayal of Mercury, beating out Bradley Cooper for “A Star is Born.”
Cooper’s co-star, Lady Gaga, was also nominated for best performance by an actress in a movie drama, though she lost to Glenn Close.
Earlier in the evening, Gaga’s songwriting chops won her the second Golden Globe of her career when she won best original song for co-writing “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born,” sharing the win with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.
“As a woman in music it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and as a songwriter,” Gaga said onstage, adding that her co-writers “lifted me up, they supported me.”
The award was presented by Taylor Swift and Idris Elba at the Beverly Hilton.
In 2016, Gaga won best actress in a miniseries or motion picture made for television for her role in FX’s “American Horror Story: Hotel.”
“Shallow,” performed by Gaga and Bradley Cooper, earned four Grammy nominations, including song and record of the year. The track also reached platinum status and became a Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The song, shortlisted for best original song at the 2019 Academy Awards, beat out some heavy-hitters at the Globes, including Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” from “Black Panther;” Dolly Parton and Linda Perry’s “Girl in the Movies” from "Dumplin'''; Annie Lennox’s “Requiem for a Private War” from “A Private War;” and Troye Sivan and Jonsi’s “Revelation” from “Boy Erased.”
Meanwhile, “Green Book” is the winner of the best film comedy or musical Golden Globe Award.
The film from Universal Pictures stars Mahershala Ali as an African-American concert pianist in the 1960s and Viggo Mortensen as his driver. It was nominated for five Golden Globes, and won the best supporting actor honor for Mahershala Ali.
Director Peter Farrelly said “this is beyond anything we ever imagined when we started shooting this thing.”
A list of winners at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:
FILM
Film, Drama: “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Film, Musical or Comedy: “Green Book”
Actor, Drama: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Actress, Drama: Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Actor, Musical or Comedy: Christian Bale, “Vice”
Actress, Musical or Comedy: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Actress-Supporting Role: Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"
Actor-Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"
Foreign Language Film: "Roma"
Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"
Screenplay: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"
Animated: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, "First Man"
Original Song: "Shallow," ''A Star Is Born"
TELEVISION
Drama: "The Americans"
Actress, Drama: Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
Actor, Drama: Richard Madden, "Bodyguard"
TV Series, Musical or Comedy: "The Kominsky Method"
Actress, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Actor, Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"
Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Actress, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"
Actor, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"
