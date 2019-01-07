Bartow train derailment falls on anniversary of Graniteville disaster

GRANITEVILLE, SC (WFXG) - Many folks waking up to news of a derailed train carrying dangerous chemicals in Bartow, GA might have flashbacks to a similar disaster over a decade before.
It’s been 14 years to the day since a trail derailed in Grainiteville, SC, killing nine people and spilling 60 tons of chlorine. According to the Aiken Standard, over 5,000 people were evacuated and the chemical polluted the air, buildings, water and the ground.
The National Institutes of Health calls the Graniteville spill the largest chlorine gas disaster in U-S history.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.