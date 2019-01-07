Bartow evacuees take shelter in Louisville

JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - After a train carrying hazardous chemical derailed in Bartow, law enforcement went to door-to-door telling residence to evacuate. Now those evacuees are still at the Louisville Red Cross and cross community church.
I have been to hotels and restaurants in Louisville talking to evacuees. I spoke to one family at huddle House who lives about 6 miles out from the accident. While I was talking to them, they received a call from law enforcement saying it was safe for them to return home.
However, here at The Red Cross residents are still waiting on their call but they are being told that it could be up to 24 hours before they are able to go back home. I spoke to two men here who say they are stressed from being woken up in the middle of the night and not being sure on what to do.
Robert Bendenfield and Johnny Lemack say, “I kept calling around asking should we leave? Or should we not?"
Both men are eager to know what exactly caused the accident and I hope to have their questions will be answered by daylight.
At around 7:30 a.m., the evacuation order was lifted. Residents are being allowed to return to their homes.
