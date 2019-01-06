RCSO: Argument at Knights Inn leads to one man shot in the back, victim is in stable condition

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Richmond County Deputies say one person is in stable condition after being shot in the back at the Knights Inn on Saturday night.
Investigators say they responded to the Knights Inn on 210 Boy Scout Road in reference to a shooting with one person down.
The victim was involved in a verbal confrontation with two to three subjects where one of the people began firing at him, striking him.
Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and details on a suspect should be forthcoming.
