Florida woman chases parents with knife after they refused to take her to Outback

LAKE WORTH, FL (Gray News) - Officers in Florida arrested a woman who attacked her parents after they refused to take her to Outback Steakhouse Wednesday night, WPBF reports.
Investigators said when Deana Michelle Seltzer’s mother declined to take her to the restaurant, the 28-year-old began punching her mom in the chest and arms.
The father saw what was happening and intervened. He then suffered scratches to his face and upper body.
Authorities said Seltzer flipped over a large table and tore up furniture before grabbing a knife.
She chased her father screaming, “I’m going to kill you,” police told local media.
Fortunately, dad was able to grab her arm and wrestle the knife away.
Responding officers found the glass dining table flipped over, broken glass all over the dining area and a large knife.
Seltzer faces charges for battery and assault with a deadly weapon.
