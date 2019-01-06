Coroner: Bamberg County couple shot in the head

BAMBERG, SC (WFXG) - The Bamberg County Coroner has confirmed that the bodies that were found in the Rivers Bridge State Park is the missing couple from the area.
According to the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Janis Quintero Matos and 38-year-old Jamell Reggie Carter were last seen leaving their home on Thomas Drive on Dec. 12.
On Jan. 10, the Bamberg County Coroner’s office confirmed that Matos and Carter were both shot in the head. The bodies had been in the state park for “quite a while” and had started to decompose.
