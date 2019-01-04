Aiken ATM robbery suspect identified, in custody

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety has identified the man wanted in connection to an armed robbery at an ATM in Aiken.
At around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2, officers responded to the Bank of America ATM on Richland Ave. W for reports of an armed robbery. The man pictured in this article approached the victim as he was at the ATM and demanded money. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled to a nearby vehicle.
On Jan. 10, the suspect was identified as 18-year-old Chyvas Lekie Joyner of Allendale, SC. Joyner is currently incarcerated at the Allendale County Detention Center on unrelated charges. Once his charges are completed in Allendale County, he’s be brought back to Aiken County and charged with armed robbery.
