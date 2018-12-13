US seeks to counter growing Chinese influence in Africa

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration wants to see an increase in U.S. investment and trade in Africa as part of a new strategy aimed at countering China's growing influence there.
National security adviser John Bolton is expected to lay out priorities Thursday for an administration policy that labels Africa "the continent of the future."
Critics are skeptical because it has taken so long into the presidency to announce the initiative and Trump has made disparaging remarks about the continent.
An assistant secretary of state, Tibor Nagy, is warning of China's increasing economic, military and political influence in Africa.
In remarks Wednesday to a House committee, Nagy said the U.S. must remain a positive alternative to China and make clear that engaging with the U.S. will mean greater prosperity and security for Africa.