The Latest: French police step up hunt for Strasbourg gunman

This undated handout photo provided by the French police, shows Cherif Chekatt, the suspect in the shooting in Strasbourg, France on Tuesday Dec. 11, 2018. Police union officials identified the suspected assailant as Cherif Chekatt, a 29-year-old with a thick police record for crimes including armed robbery and monitored as a suspected religious radical by the French intelligence services. The suspect sprayed gunfire near the famous Christmas market in the eastern French city, killing three people, wounding up to a dozen and sparking a massive manhunt when he got away. (French Police via AP) (AP)