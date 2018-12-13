Children’s Hospital needs your vote for #VoteForMiracles

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Children’s Hospital of Georgia, ranked as one of the top hospitals in the country by offering quality care with state of the art tools is right now in a contest to win money to continue helping kids in our community.
#VoteForMiracles is an annual contest in which credit unions donate $100,000 to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Right now, Children’s Hospital is in 8th place. The more you vote, the better chance our hospital has to help patients like 9-year-old Reese Smith ....
A few years ago, Children’s Hospital of Georgia won 5th place and that money went a long way to help with patient bills and buying much-needed equipment.
You can vote every day until Dec. 18 by visiting the contest website.
