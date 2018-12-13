Children’s Hospital needs your vote for #VoteForMiracles

By Jasmine Anderson | December 12, 2018 at 7:21 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 7:21 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Children’s Hospital of Georgia, ranked as one of the top hospitals in the country by offering quality care with state of the art tools is right now in a contest to win money to continue helping kids in our community.

#VoteForMiracles is an annual contest in which credit unions donate $100,000 to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Right now, Children’s Hospital is in 8th place. The more you vote, the better chance our hospital has to help patients like 9-year-old Reese Smith ....

“A few years ago on Christmas eve, they actually told him that he wasn’t going to make it until Christmas and they all said their goodbyes. But because of the care at this hospital, he’s now a 9-year-old boy. He’s healthy and happy and lively. He’s still treated here every day.”
Grace Carryl, Children's Hospital Development Coordinator

A few years ago, Children’s Hospital of Georgia won 5th place and that money went a long way to help with patient bills and buying much-needed equipment.

You can vote every day until Dec. 18 by visiting the contest website.

