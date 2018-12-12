Perfect Health celebrates new location at Augusta University Medical Center

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - If you’ve ever been really sick, you know what it’s like to need to be seen by a doctor quickly. Perfect Health Urgent Care at AUMC officially cut the ribbon on the location Tuesday.
Patients can skip a hospital’s emergency room, save the wait and some cash!
Dr. Troy Coon is board certified in emergency medicine. He said his facility does concierge service for uninsured patients and tries to help build the community.
“Our capabilities have x-ray and simple laboratory evaluations that can really take care of about 80 percent of most conditions in an emergency department but in an urgent care cent at really almost a tenth of the cost," Dr. Coon said.
Perfect Health officially opened July 2nd - and has already treated hundreds of patients.
The Perfect Health Urgent Care location at Augusta University Medical Center is located at Entrance A, 1120 15th Street in Augusta, behind the Augusta University parking deck.
Mon-Fri // 9A - 7P Sat // 12P - 4PSun //12P - 4P
