Gary’s Burgers helps collect donations for Operation Handwarmers

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The temperatures here in the CSRA have dropped tremendously Imagine how deployed soldiers in isolated areas are keeping warm. Operation Hand Warmers works to warm the hearts and hands of military members.
This push for donations leads up to a huge packing party Thursday where boxes will be stuffed to the brim with things they can use. Gary’s Burgers is helping out with the effort by placing a donation box in every store.
FOX 54 and our media partner 105.7 The Bull are working to get more items to give.
“They’re in some very isolated areas and that can probably be pretty lonely. so these care packages that we’re collecting these items for are gonna go to kind of brighten their holiday season and make things a little easier and let them know we appreciate them," said 105.7 The Bull program director and radio personality Blaine Jackson.
They want to make as many care packages as they can.
Things like hand warmers, batteries, fleece blankets and more can be donated until Wednesday. CLICK HERE to find out more.
