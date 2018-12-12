‘Christmas Vacation’ dummy display spreads holiday cheer

LODI, WI (WISC/CNN) - Remember the famous scene with Uncle Eddie in a bathrobe in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation?”
A family in Wisconsin replicated the scene in its front yard holiday display. And they added Ralphie from "A Christmas Story."
It caused laughs and confusion.
"We didn't know the background so we thought, 'What a stupid Christmas thing,'" said Ardy Smith, a neighbor.
Not knowing the movies these mannequins were imitating, Smith had been curiously observing the traffic this has brought to her quiet street.
So much so, she thought police would get involved and tell people to move along, nothing to see here. Police loved it.
"I thought it was great! Anybody who has watched this movie enjoys it. Seeing cousin Eddie out there, it's funny," said Lodi Police Lt. Craig Freitag.
It looked real enough to convince some people. Krissy Krueger, stopped on her way to a store to get a picture.
"I was just on my way to the quilt store, and passing by, I noticed this famous scene from this famous movie," she said.
Police even used the display to their advantage on social media.
"A lot of people are getting deliveries at their home, and there's individuals coming to take those. So, yesterday when I saw this, I thought this would be a good post about porch pirates," Freitag said.
The family that put up the display says they'll continue the tradition next year - with some new additions.
