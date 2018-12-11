Toys For Tots volunteers purchase toys at Bobby Jones Expressway Walmart

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Eighteen thousand. That’s the amount of gifts Toys for Tots of the CSRA is trying to gathered for local children.
Monday, volunteers with the organization went shopping for kids on the list at the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway.
Children from 0 to 2 and from 6 on up still need gifts.
To put it in perspective - they’ve fulfilled wishes for kids up to the letter p of the alphabet and that doesn’t even include the schools here in the area.
They only have so much time to get the job done - and they’re working hard to make deadline.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.