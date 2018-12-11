Sunshine and a bit warmer today

(WFXG) -High pressure and drier air will dominate the region for Wednesday through Thursday. Through Thursday afternoon and night clouds will begin increasing ahead of the next low pressure system as it deepens and crosses the Gulf States.
Temperatures will moderate slightly each day with lows Thursday night considerably warmer due to warm air advection and cloud cover ahead of the approaching low. High temperatures each day will range from the low 50s in the northern Midlands to the upper 50s in the southern Midlands and CSRA. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s Wednesday night with low to mid 40s Thursday night.
