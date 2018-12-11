Operation 30906 indicts more than 2 dozen “alpha” criminals in the Augusta area

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A massive round of indictments unsealed in Augusta’s U.S. District Court Tuesday charged over 2 dozen people with federal narcotics and firearm possession crimes.
A coordination between federal, state, and local agencies dubbed Operation 30906 targeted criminals in Augusta’s high-crime areas. The operation was coordinated through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods and the FBI’s Safe Streets Gang Task Force. It came in response to the U.S. Attorney General’s call to remove so-called “alpha” criminals from high-crime communities.
U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine says, “The law-abiding citizens of the 30906 zip code in Augusta are victimized by a relative handful of criminals. This operation is a vital step toward returning the security stolen by such lawless behavior.”
All of the criminals indicted in Operation 30904 have prior felony convictions and are now facing new charges ranging from possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute to possession of firearms by convicted felons. One defendant was also charged with counterfeiting money. Cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, at least 29 firearms, and approximately $1,000 in counterfeit money were seized during the operation.
Sheriff Richard Roundtree says the number 1 priority with Operation 30906 is the reduction of violent crime. "These indictments/arrests are a testament to the hard-working deputies of the Sheriff’s Office along with their federal and state partners. The Sheriff’s Office will continue do everything possible to insure the safety/security of the Richmond County community and its citizens.”
The defendants charged are:
- Lequita Brady, 29, Augusta
- Jeffrey Brown, 46, Augusta
- Alphonso Burley, 27, Augusta
- Quinton Clayton, 24, Augusta
- Marty Copeland, 44, Augusta
- Adrian Curry, 39, Augusta
- Michelle Davis, 29, Augusta
- Jarhmal Gibson, 30, Augusta
- Drequan Gray, 24, Augusta
- Anthony Habersham, 54, Augusta
- Marquis Jones, 29, Augusta
- Charles King, 36, Hephzibah
- Dustin McClellan, 23, Augusta
- Von McNeely, 31, Augusta
- Keto “Silk” Morgan, 37, Augusta
- Matthew Nattinger, 39, Augusta
- Kaone Riley, 29, Allendale, S.C.
- Alvin Sturgis, 31, Augusta
- Tomario “Jabo” Thomas, 31, Augusta
- Dana Williams, 34, Augusta
Additional defendants arrested during Operation 30906 face state charges, including aggravated assault, armed robbery, kidnapping and firearms offenses. Those arrested include:
- Terry Stanley, 40, Augusta
- Shawn Khaaliq Holliman, 20, Augusta
- Deondre Ware, 25, Augusta
- Marqueen Mays, 33, Hephzibah
- Alvin Bell, 20, Augusta
- Makale Austin Jones, 19, Augusta
- Devonte Bryant, 19, Augusta
“The federal indictments and resulting arrests made by the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force, along with our law enforcement partners, is another example of our commitment to making our communities safer,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “That commitment doesn’t end with these arrests, as we will continue to devote significant investigative resources toward removing violent criminals from our neighborhoods, making them safer for law abiding citizens.”
Beau Kolodka, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Augusta Office of the ATF, said, “ATF will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to stem the flow of firearms from legal commerce into the hands of convicted felons, violent criminal organizations or any person who has an intent to negatively impact the safety of our communities and neighborhoods.”
“The Secret Service was proud to partner with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and other law enforcement agencies to indict a group of individuals who preyed on the citizens of Augusta,” said Kimberly A. Cheatle, Special Agent in Charge of the United States Secret Service, Atlanta Field Office.
“Through cooperation with local, state, and federal authorities we have been able to target violent offenders in South Augusta, an area that sees a significant amount of gun-related violent crime,” said Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Natalie Paine. “This cooperation is the first step in removing individuals who chronically use and carry guns illegally.”
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.