Mostly chilly rain tonight

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Surface temperatures are still above freezing for the CSRA and will remain above freezing overnight, but a few snowflakes could be seen mixed in with the light rain late this evening into the overnight hours. There have been a few reports of flurries, especially in the midlands of South Carolina. The good news is that the ground is too warm for accumulations to occur.
Most of the area roadways will dry out overnight after the rain moves to the south, area well to the north of I-20 could experience patchy black ice on bridges an overpasses that did not completely dry out overnight and briefly froze. This will not be a widespread issue, but it is worth driving extra careful Tuesday morning if you are up before or just after sunrise.
Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the lower 50s. Dry weather continues into Wednesday morning, when our morning lows will briefly dip below freezing. Mostly sunny weather returns in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Cloud cover increases Thursday with rain likely on Sunday as the next system moves across the CSRA.
There are a few lingering showers possible Saturday morning, otherwise this weekend is looking mostly dry with highs in the upper 50s.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
