Mobley family donates to Toys For Tots collected at annual Christmas Party

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The Mobley family took their holiday party to the next level by encouraging their guests to give back. Warren Mobley’s guests brought so many toys, they filled up several of the Toys For Tots/Salvation Army’s boxes.
Now, he’s challenging you to do the same.
“All these folks out, getting all these big Christmas parties together, y’all think about the less fortunate ones and people without stuff this year and try to bring 'em some toys over to the party. And they’ll probably pass out the boxes and bring them to you and get them to you where y’all can get these toys in there and help these unfortunate kids and help everybody have a wonderful Christmas this year,” said Warren Mobley.
Look at those boxes - bursting with toys.
The Salvation Army is still collecting - head to our website to find out where you can drop off toys
Or drop them off right here at FOX 54′s studios on Washington Road like the Mobleys did.
