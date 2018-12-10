LA mother, boyfriend arrested for murder after 11-month-old child dies from severe burns

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - A DeRidder mother and her boyfriend were both arrested for murder after an 11-month-old died after being brought to the hospital with severe burns.
The burns appeared to have occurred two weeks ago and the boy “succumbed to his injuries due to a lack of care,” Deputy Chief Chris Rudy, with the DeRidder Police Department, said in a news release. Rudy says the child burned due to injuries from hot water.
The boy’s mother, Shamira Kimbrough, 24, and her boyfriend, Christian Coutee, 25, each face one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Judge Kerry Anderson set bond at $1.9 million each - $1.25 million on the count of second-degree murder and $650,000 on the count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
Rudy said the DeRidder Fire Department responded to a medical emergency of an 11-month-old child at a DeRidder residence at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10. The child had severe burns on his lower body and was unresponsive..
CPR was started and he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
