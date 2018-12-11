Kathie Lee Gifford to leave ‘TODAY’ show after 11 years

NEW YORK, NY (WMBF) – After 11 years, Kathie Lee Gifford will be leaving the “TODAY” show.
In a letter, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim noted that Gifford’s plate has been “overflowing lately” with film, music and book projects. She will remain with the “TODAY” show through April 7, 2019.
“Jimmy Fallon summed it up best when he channelled Kenny Rogers on the tenth anniversary show earlier this year: Through the years, Kathie Lee has never let us down, she’s turned our lives around and she’s brought some of the sweetest days we’ve found,” Oppeheim’s letter stated.
Future plans for the “TODAY” show’s 10 a.m. hour will be released at a later time and will continue to include Hoda Kotb.
