There has been an additional expressed threat to our school. This threat was written on the inside of an individual female restroom stall and was brought to the attention of administration at approximately 1 p.m. With the support of our School Resource Officer and additional law enforcement, we are evacuating all students and staff members to allow for the Aiken County Sheriff’s Department and their K-9 unit to thoroughly sweep our school. Additional information will be provided as it is available. Thank you, in advance, for your patience.

-Aiken County Public Schools