Big plans in store for Dav Pilkey's 'Dog Man' series

Next August, Scholastic will release "Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls," the seventh of Pilkey's graphic novels about the crime-fighting superhero. Pilkey, also known for his "Captain Underpants" books, said in a statement that the "Dog Man" books were inspired by his years of feeling like a "misfit" in school. In second grade, Pilkey was diagnosed with dyslexia and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.